UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Trustmark worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $22.67 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

