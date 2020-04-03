UBS Group AG Purchases 189,344 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 710.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Penn National Gaming worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

