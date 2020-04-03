UBS Group AG Purchases 27,235 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159,683 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,598,000 after buying an additional 1,771,442 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 600,788.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 889,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 889,167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,386,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,478,000 after acquiring an additional 297,751 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 108,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of IPE stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $58.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.