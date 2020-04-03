UBS Group AG Purchases 48,369 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $180,263,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 341,165 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,330,000 after purchasing an additional 319,426 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of DAR opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

