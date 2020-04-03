UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 282.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of NewMarket worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $397.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.28. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.