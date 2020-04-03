UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of SXT opened at $40.52 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

