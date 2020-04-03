UBS Group AG Sells 4,982 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,799,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $38.61 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

