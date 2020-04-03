UBS Group AG Sells 62,745 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Popular worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Popular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

