UBS Group AG Sells 748,484 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of FOX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

