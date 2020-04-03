UBS Group AG Sells 7,617 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

