UBS Group AG Sells 81,481 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Macerich worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Macerich by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

