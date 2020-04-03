UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €94.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.90 ($90.58) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.83 ($83.52).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €65.70 ($76.40) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.45 and a 200-day moving average of €57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a 52 week high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.