UBS Group Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $35.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

PPL stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. 3,843,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $0. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 6,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

