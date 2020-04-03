UBS Group Trims Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Target Price to $50.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 361,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

