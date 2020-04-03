UBS Group Trims Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Target Price to $14.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 183,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,995.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

