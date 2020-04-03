UGAS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $2.69 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.40 or 0.04453725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036914 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.