Ultiledger Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $861,701.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $10.35 million and $861,701.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.02642851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00199579 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,218,853 tokens. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.