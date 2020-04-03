Ultimate Secure Cash Price Up 12.1% This Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $165,320.21 and $202.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

