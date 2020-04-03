UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE: UMH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2020 – UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/19/2020 – UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

3/16/2020 – UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/13/2020 – UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

3/7/2020 – UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.53 million, a PE ratio of 168.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 21,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $244,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,960 shares of company stock worth $332,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,316,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

