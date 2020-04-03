Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,728,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

