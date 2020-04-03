Unikoin Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $1.00 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Upbit and Radar Relay. Unikoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $418.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.02624938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00198054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Token Profile

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,847,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com.

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, OKEx, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

