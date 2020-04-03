Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,773 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.29.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

