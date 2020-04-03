United Internet (UTDI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

United Internet (ETR: UTDI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – United Internet was given a new €47.20 ($54.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – United Internet was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – United Internet was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – United Internet was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – United Internet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2020 – United Internet was given a new €52.80 ($61.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – United Internet was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – United Internet was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – United Internet was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – United Internet was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – United Internet was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – United Internet was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UTDI stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €26.73 ($31.08). The company had a trading volume of 491,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Internet AG has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €37.25 ($43.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.01.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

