United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,095 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,470,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from to in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

