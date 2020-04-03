United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $165.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Shares of URI traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 108,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 700.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 82,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

