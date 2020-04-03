United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.73.

NYSE URI opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.52. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

