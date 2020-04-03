United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of URI stock traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 108,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,967. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

