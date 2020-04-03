United States Brent Oil Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BNO)

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,248 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,102% compared to the typical volume of 187 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period.

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 6,397,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,537. United States Brent Oil Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

