UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

