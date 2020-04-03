Universa (UTNP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,313.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. Universa has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $1,313.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02622432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00197699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

