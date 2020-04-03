UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Price Up 137.5% This Week

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $130.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 137.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and C2CX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.02640394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197690 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

