Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth about $4,560,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth about $592,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

