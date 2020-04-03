Universe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Universe has a total market capitalization of $71,525.39 and $42.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Universe

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,148,016 coins and its circulating supply is 85,948,016 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

