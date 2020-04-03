Unobtanium Price Tops $50.78 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $190.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $50.78 or 0.00752350 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.03497545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000592 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,936 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

