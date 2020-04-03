Uquid Coin Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $3.92 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00006027 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.37 or 0.04446215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010503 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.