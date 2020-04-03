Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $511.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

