US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

ECOL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Stephen A. Romano purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after acquiring an additional 140,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 664,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 63,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $14,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.