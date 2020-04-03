US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of US Foods worth $33,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 224,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $15.12 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

