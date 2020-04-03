USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $26,030.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $16,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.38. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

