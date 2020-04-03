USDX (USDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,097.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, USDX has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $576,389.78 and $1,097.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000641 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005210 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002318 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,261 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.