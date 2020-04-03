Utrust Price Tops $0.0089 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and IDEX. Utrust has a market cap of $3.99 million and $2.24 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02622714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00197649 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047148 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

