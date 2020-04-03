UTStarcom’s (UTSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $1.63 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). UTStarcom had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UTStarcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,184,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of UTStarcom by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 516,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of UTStarcom by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UTStarcom by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76,267 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.