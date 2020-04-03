V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.64 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $460,795.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.54 or 0.04473660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036640 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010538 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,682,164 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

