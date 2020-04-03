VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of VALEO/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.81. VALEO/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

