Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

VLO traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. 142,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,354. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.