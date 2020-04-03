Valor Token Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003101 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $529,497.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.40 or 0.04453725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036914 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

