VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 15th

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.73% of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

