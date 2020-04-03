VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.86% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

