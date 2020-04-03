VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Raised by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,702,000 after purchasing an additional 872,584 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,796 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,952.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,385,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,961,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,765,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,985,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

