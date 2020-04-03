VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 15th (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, April 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 14th.

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.